First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 July2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: OrderYOYO -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553831 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: YOYO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 57,657,217 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 29,608,901 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 87,266,118 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6.8539 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 227465 -------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton v/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077622