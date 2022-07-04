Anzeige
WKN: A3CVUY ISIN: DK0061553831 
München
04.07.22
08:03 Uhr
0,776 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022
First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 6 July2022. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 



Name:              OrderYOYO    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061553831   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           YOYO       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 57,657,217 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             29,608,901 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  87,266,118 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 6.8539    
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     227465      
--------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________ 

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Certified Adviser,
Grant Thornton v/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077622
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
