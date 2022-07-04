Anzeige
04.07.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer: Sörmlands Sparbank changes to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ) (290/22)

Referring to the press release published by Sörmlands Sparbank on July 1, 2022,
the issuer of bonds will change to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ). 

As of July 8, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Sörmlands Sparbank will
therefore change issuer to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ). Long names, short
names and trading codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name: Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ)
Long name:    Sormlands Sparbank     
Short name:    SORM 101          
Trading code:   SORM_101          
ISIN:       SE0013104221        
Long name:    Sormlands Sparbank     
Short name:    SORM 102          
Trading code:   SORM_102          
ISIN:       SE0013104866        
Long name:    Sormlands Sparbank     
Short name:    SORM 103          
Trading code:   SORM_103          
ISIN:       SE0013105038        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
