Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer: Sörmlands Sparbank changes to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ) (290/22)

Referring to the press release published by Sörmlands Sparbank on July 1, 2022, the issuer of bonds will change to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ). As of July 8, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Sörmlands Sparbank will therefore change issuer to Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ). Long names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: Sörmlands Sparbank AB (publ) Long name: Sormlands Sparbank Short name: SORM 101 Trading code: SORM_101 ISIN: SE0013104221 Long name: Sormlands Sparbank Short name: SORM 102 Trading code: SORM_102 ISIN: SE0013104866 Long name: Sormlands Sparbank Short name: SORM 103 Trading code: SORM_103 ISIN: SE0013105038 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB