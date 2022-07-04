BIOSYNTH CARBOSYNTH EXPANDS PEPTIDE OFFERING WITH ACQUISITION OF PEPSCAN

Biosynth Carbosynth ("Biosynth"), a supplier of critical products and services to the life sciences industry, announces today the acquisition of Pepscan, an expert provider of peptide-based products services.

Biosynth's ability to deliver chemical manufacturing services "from the first idea to the finished product" is now matched in peptides, with Pepscan's expertise in both lead discovery optimization and GMP production combining with the capabilities of vivitide, the US peptide specialists, which joined Biosynth in March.

The two companies will form Biosynth's new Peptide division, with broad capabilities and offering to the pharma biotech, diagnostics and cosmetics industries, and their academic counterparts. Pepscan also brings proprietary technologies, like its patented CLIPS technology, which locks peptides into active conformations. CLIPS peptides are applied for lead discovery and optimization, as well as in its epitope mapping platform.

Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and President of Biosynth, said, "We are thrilled to be able to bring Pepscan's outstanding peptide expertise into the group and form our new, global Peptide division. This allows us to continue to simplify the supply chains for our customers across life sciences, pharma and diagnostics, so they deal with one organization for all of their needs. Pepscan is known for their scientific knowledge and expertise and have a complementary set of manufacturing to those we have already, including GMP capabilities, so it was a perfect fit".

Hans de Backer, CEO of Pepscan, said, "This is a fantastic time to be joining Biosynth and expanding their platform in peptides." He went on: "Pepscan has just celebrated 25 years of our leading role at the forefront of peptide developments. We are excited to look to the future with Biosynth's global footprint enabling us to serve more customers. The entire Biosynth peptide operation can deliver a more extensive set of products services to global customers across research, development and commercial supply".

About Biosynth Carbosynth

Biosynth Carbosynth is a supplier of critical materials to the life sciences industry with global research, manufacturing and distribution facilities. It is the supplier of choice for many in the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors and manufactures and sources a vast range of chemical and biochemical products. The company specializes in carbohydrates, nucleosides, enzyme substrates, peptides, phospholipids, antimicrobials, APIs and natural products and has a full range of reagents for protein production and analysis. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth Carbosynth is owned by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth Carbosynth at www.biosynth-carbosynth.com.

About Pepscan

Pepscan has more than 25 years of experience in advancing and applying peptide expertise to assist customers in the discovery, development and production of peptides. The Pepscan team in the Netherlands has successfully synthesized hundreds of thousands of custom peptides for biotech and large pharma companies, as well as academic customers. Their services include a range of phage display capabilities, lead-optimization services and production facilities for R&D- to GMP-grade peptides, including neoantigen libraries and vaccines. These services are built on proprietary technologies and platforms. Among its patents and technologies is CLIPS technology, which locks peptides into their active conformations. With its epitope mapping service platform, Pepscan also supports biotech companies in developing their antibody pipelines. The underlying protein mimicry platform delivers binding insights, even in cases where other technologies fall short. For further information visit http://www.pepscan.com

