DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullow's Jubilee award

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullow's Jubilee award 04-Jul-2022 / 15:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release

4 July 2022

Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullow's Jubilee award

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, sees further growth in Africa having been selected by Tullow Oil to provide operations services for their world-class Jubilee Development in Ghana, West Africa.

Petrofac's role on the Jubilee Development in Ghana - one of the largest oil fields discovered offshore West Africa in 20 years - includes the provision of operations, maintenance and technical support services for Tullow Oil's Kwame Nkrumah (KNK) Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business said: "I'm delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with valued long-term partner Tullow Oil. We bring our considerable global FPSO experience to Ghana, also putting us in a good position to support other similar facilities in the region.

"Petrofac has been in North Africa for more than two decades and now we are building our presence across the continent, growing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners."

Tullow's Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said, "This new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofac's years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on KNK. In particular, Petrofac's experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghana's offshore facilities."

This latest contract follows recent awards for the decommissioning of seven wells in Mauritania on Tullow Oil's Banda and Tiof fields, and the provision of offshore operations services for bp's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project, including an FPSO, in Mauritania and Senegal.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Sophie Reid, Marketing and Communications

Sophie.Reid@Petrofac.com

+44 7464 928 392

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: CNT TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 172527 EQS News ID: 1389901 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)