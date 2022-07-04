Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX) a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces the reinitiation of coverage of its stock by TPICAP Midcap with a study entitled "Scaling Up", giving a buy recommendation with a target price of €8.10 per share.

The complete study can be found on the Company's website, in the "Investors" section, "Analyst Research".

Next financial press release: Cash position and activity update for Q2 2022, August 18, 2022

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005292/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94