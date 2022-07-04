Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
PR Newswire
04.07.2022 | 17:58
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 4

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

4 July 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 21 July 2022 at 1pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been posted to shareholders.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and accounts are available from the Company's registered office and can be downloaded from its website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Hard copy forms of proxy should be requested from the Company Registrar, Link Asset Services.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

