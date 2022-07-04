KIDDIO Launches Soft Skills Based Online Classes for Kids

Teaching fundamental soft skills along with academical basics, KIDDIO helps children from 3 to 9 years old become future-proof

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2022 / In a world more anxious than ever, when the public educational system turned out to be unprepared for the pandemic challenge, KIDDIO suggests real-time online enrichment solutions for preschoolers and elementary students, designed specifically for the virtual environment with an emphasis on social and psychological wellness of a child. KIDDIO classes, held in small, up to 6 learners groups, combine teamwork and individualized teaching approach benefits. Curriculum framework focuses on character building, higher-order thinking and interpersonal skills development, as well as provides a creative perspective on subject-matter knowledge - for both academic and life success.

KIDDIO was created by a team of educators, specializing in early learning, social-emotional learning, cultural studies, art teaching, art therapy, and special needs education. In 2022, after more than 2 years of intensive work on developing comprehensive curriculums, a range of online programs was released. Every course combines the best virtual learning practices along with latest educational trends, such as mindfulness and bite-sized learning.

Preschool Core Program (ages 3-5)

Covering all major pre-K concepts through games, songs, crafts and fun tasks, this preschool program instills hard and soft skills, necessary for a child's kindergarten readiness. Phonics, speech and writing skills, reading comprehension, math and general knowledge basics along with good manners, listening skills, emotional awareness and basics of empathy, public speaking, confidence building and basics of self-control - all these and many other objectives are included

Kindergarten Core Program (ages 5-7)

Empowering and motivating, this program covers kindergarten & 1st grade needs:

all domains of English Language Arts, problem solving, geometry basics, calendar, time, measurements, science and social studies concepts, self-reflection and self-management, communication and collaboration skills, personality building, concentration and memory training. An active learning approach forms solid grade-level base with no knowledge or skills gapes

Social & Emotional Skills (ages 3-9)

In this program, learners explore practices and theories of soft skills development through instructional talks, open-ended questions and demonstration of references. Students participate in role playing, discussions, memory and imagination trainings, as well as learn mindset exercises and emotional regulation techniques. Collaborative, student-centered experiences help achieve positive self-concept and improve emotional intelligence, communication, and problem solving skills

Arts & Crafts (ages 3-9)

Based on the art history chronology, this program introduces children to art periods, movements, and big artists at age-appropriate levels. Students learn the fundamentals of art making processes, while completing interpretive-friendly projects, planned around each lesson's theme. Along with expanding cultural and social perspectives on the world, learners grow their confidence, self-reliance, creativity, analytical thinking, and become artistically empowered

"We create quality online learning to enrich school or preschool experience and make parents' lives easier. Our all-ways flexible classes require minimal parental involvement and can be implemented into every learning routine. Thus, KIDDIO allows a smoother transition to a hybrid educational model, which is rapidly becoming prevalent nowadays. Unlike the instructional shift, the representation of people skills classes in the school system changes not that fast and doesn't keep up with the demand. Our mission is to give kids the accessible soft skills development opportunities for higher chances to succeed even in the most uncertain conditions," said Andrew Grechkin, CEO and Founder of KIDDIO.

KIDDIO classes provide ongoing online learning for kids from 3 to 9 years old, all classes are held in English. Each program's schedule includes two 30-minutes classes a week. Students can join the learning process throughout the year, as new groups begin regularly.

About KIDDIO

KIDDIO is an online learning service, offering soft skills-based preschool and elementary enrichment. KIDDIO learning programs are great for developing the most important social, emotional, and creative skills in the comfort of home, increasing the proportion of the quality screen time and introducing kids to the blended learning.

