Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.07.2022 | 18:31
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022 04-Jul-2022 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

______________________________________________________________________

04th July 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name               ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount (in 
                        currency     currency     Date  share class currency) 
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF -   FR0007052782 EUR     CACX GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 1.5 
Dist                            LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF -  FR0010010827 EUR     MIBX GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.7 
Dist                            LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNL GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.98* 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.98* 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) FR0010296061 EUR     USAL GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 2.4 
UCITS ETF - Dist                      LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) FR0010296061 EUR     USAU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 2.4 
UCITS ETF - Dist                      LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDD USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.9 
                              LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDL GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.9 
                              LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG     FR0010524777 EUR     NRJL GBP    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.09 
Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG     FR0010524777 EUR     NRJU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.09 
Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist               LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered   FR0010527275 EUR     WATL GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.22 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered   FR0010527275 EUR     WATU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.22 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0011669845 USD     WLDU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.63* 
Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist                LN       2022  2022 
(*) Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of 
share class as of 4th July 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     , FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, 
        FR0010315770, FR0010524777, FR0010524777, FR0010527275, FR0010527275, FR0011669845, 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CACX 
Sequence No.: 172534 
EQS News ID:  1390441 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.