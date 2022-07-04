DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

04th July 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 1.5 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.7 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.98* ETF - Dist EUR LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.98* ETF - Dist EUR LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 2.4 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 2.4 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.9 LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.9 LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG FR0010524777 EUR NRJL GBP 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.09 Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG FR0010524777 EUR NRJU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.09 Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered FR0010527275 EUR WATL GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.22 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered FR0010527275 EUR WATU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.22 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.63* Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist LN 2022 2022 (*) Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 4th July 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

