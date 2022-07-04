Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Mirigos has announced the launch of a new model for team augmentation after identifying the most common pitfalls of current outsourcing practices.

According to a survey that was carried out by Gartner, the biggest block when it comes to the adoption of new technologies is the lack of adequate technical staff. The lack of talent has turned into a more serious issue than the cost of implementation or security risks. A Manpower survey indicated that it is jobs that demand technical skills where it is difficult to find qualified and experienced employees, with 31% of companies having trouble filling vacancies.

With outsourcing, companies get access to a wider pool of talent that is available on a global basis. Many companies use outsourcing to reduce overheads, scale up their teams and optimize for speed and convenience. Outsourcing helps them to increase productivity and efficiency while also saving money. When it is done right, outsourcing can serve as a competitive advantage and help firms reach markets and capabilities that they could not access otherwise.

One disadvantage of outsourcing is that when employees are hired on a contractual basis, their primary allegiance is to their outsourcing firm. Inevitably, when employees are outsourced, some control is lost compared to when an employee is sourced locally. Firms lose control of how the tasks are monitored and performed as there is less direct supervision.

Mirigos, Inc is a boutique consultancy that specializes in hiring technical talent globally. Commenting on his new model that combines the best of both worlds, Zhenya Rozinskiy, the CEO of Mirigos, Inc, said, "Our model has correctly identified and solved the most common issues we found with outsourcing. We source talent using our internal recruiters and our connections with external recruiters. Our candidates prove to be a good match culturally in addition to meeting the technical requirements of the roles. We also ensure that your employees work under your direct supervision, and you get full control of your team once we place the candidates. Their deliverables, assignments, priorities, and even their pay are up to the US-based employer. We do our best to stay out of the picture. We might pay them, but they work for you. We source the best talent from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the US to ensure that you get access to better candidates. The end result is that both the employers and the employees are happier in the long run. Augmenting your technical team will no longer be an issue for you."

