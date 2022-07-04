Steyl, the Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Havas Health & You / Havas NOW is investing in the healthcare metaverse with Aimedis.



Dutch company, Aimedis, is driving digitization in the healthcare industry forward; Havas Health & You is part of the French Havas Group and specializes in communicating health and wellness topics.

"We are pleased that we were able to convince another key player in the healthcare industry with Havas Health & You," says Michael J. Kaldasch. The CEO of Aimedis states: "Aimedis Avalon opens countless opportunities for companies like Havas Health & You to combine the real world with the advantages of the virtual world."

The Havas Health & You network is present in over 60 countries and specializes in building and communicating for brands that improve both physical and mental health. Aimedis and Havas Health & You will jointly plan and coordinate projects for pharmaceutical companies and oversee the successful implementation in the metaverse world.





With a step into the Metaverse, HAVAS will reach its customers digitally and in a contemporary way. Kaldasch: "Aimedis Avalon offers innovative infrastructure to provide patients, doctors, and relatives with medical knowledge and reliable information on all health-related topics. The quality of advice and treatment will be improved and made accessible to a much larger target group in order to improve health and thus quality of life."

