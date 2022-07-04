Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40]and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
- 202,432 shares
- 7,203,997.37
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,750
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,316
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,624,500 shares for 145,487,112.37
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,475,568 shares for 138,749,306.99
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 53,500 shares
- 13,941,802.75
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,877
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,581
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,001,984 shares for 113,409,007.70
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,009,484 shares for 114,491,344.57
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 15,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communications. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communications, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 90,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter: @PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005400/en/
Contacts:
Publicis Groupe
Delphine Stricker
Corporate Communications
+33 (0)6 38 81 40 00
delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com
Alessandra Girolami
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 43 77 88
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com
Clemence Vermersch
Investor Relations
+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51
clemence.vermersch@publicisgroupe.com