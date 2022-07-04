Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces that it has repaid in full, all term debt and insider debt as of June 30, 2022. Pine Cliff is one of the first Canadian public oil and gas producers to be debt free.

Pine Cliff also confirms that a monthly dividend of $0.0083 per common share is to be paid July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date is July 14, 2022. This monthly cash dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO

Alan MacDonald -CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 269-2289

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129952