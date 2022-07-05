Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A total of 35,544,144 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 51.10% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.
Election of Directors
Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Batjargal Zamba
|24,708,816
|85.09%
|4,331,000
|14.91%
|Jargalan Sereenen
|24,708,816
|85.09%
|4,331,000
|14.91%
|Patrick Michaels
|29,033,401
|99.98%
|6,415
|0.02%
|Bataa Tumur-Ochir
|24,709,116
|85.09%
|4,330,700
|14.91%
|Aneel Waraich
|24,708,116
|85.09%
|4,331,700
|14.92%
|Matthew Wood
|20,937,333
|72.1%
|8,102,483
|27.90%
|Steve Haggarty
|21,023,383
|72.4%
|8,016,433
|27.61%
Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Appointment of Auditors
Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP was appointed to serve as the independent auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Long-Term Incentive Plan
The Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved and adopted.
Steppe Gold Limited.
Steppe Gold (TSX: STGO, OTCQX: STPGF) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.
For more information, please contact:
Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Website: www.steppegold.com
Email: investors@steppegold.com
Tel: +976 7732 1914
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Steppe Gold assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.
