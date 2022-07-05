Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAND ISIN: KYG989A61029 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
01.07.22
22:00 Uhr
29,800 US-Dollar
+5,110
+20,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHONG YANG FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHONG YANG FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WICKET GAMING
WICKET GAMING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LI-FT POWER LTD--
WICKET GAMING AB1,610-6,94 %
ZHONG YANG FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED29,800+20,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.