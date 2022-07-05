Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|28/06/2022
|FR0010309096
14
32.40
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|29/06/2022
|FR0010309096
20
32.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|30/06/2022
|FR0010309096
21
31.80
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
55
32.10
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|28/06/2022 10:25:31
|FR0010309096
32.40
EUR
14
XPAR
|00313238357EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|29/06/2022 12:45:35
|FR0010309096
32.20
EUR
20
XPAR
|00313392060EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|30/06/2022 14:49:23
|FR0010309096
31.80
EUR
21
XPAR
|00313565025EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
Contacts:
Vitura
