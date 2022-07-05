Tata Power has signed an agreement to invest $380 million to set up 4 GW of solar cell and module production capacity in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.From pv magazine India Tata Power has revealed plans to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and module factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It recently signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest in the state. It will invest the sum over a period of 16 months. "The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate mono-PERC (passivated emitter and rear contact) bifacial technology with future n-type technology of tunnel oxide passivated ...

