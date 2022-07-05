New Aussie Delivery App iDlvr Turns Click & Collect Into Click & Deliver

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Australian business owner and entrepreneur Mohammad Ali Ayad has revealed his plans to launch a new delivery service on July 25th 2022. Named iDlvr , the delivery service will take the form of an app that will connect customers and drivers to have their goods brought directly to them on demand.

It may seem as though iDlvr is entering a saturated market of delivery apps, but a key feature of its service will distinguish iDlvr from its competitors, potentially making big waves in the industry and altering the trajectory of future services offered by these delivery apps.

iDlvr was built around turning 'Click & Collect' orders into 'Click & Delivery', allowing customers to make orders at their retailers or specialty suppliers of choice, upload their customer invoice onto the app and specify the size of vehicle they require to complete the delivery. They will then be matched with a driver fitting their specifications who can collect the package in lieu of the customer and deliver the goods directly without delay.

This service will be the first of its kind within the Australian market, allowing users to forgo conventional click & collect practices or postal transport services.

"idlvr was born out of my own need to have things delivered to me that regular delivery apps couldn't handle." explains Ayad. "I run my own business in the construction industry, and too often I found myself needing specific supplies for site and even the office or needing to go to a retail store to personally collect my order, having to waste time and manpower leaving myself or sending someone off the job site to go pick it up. iDlvr was created to be that flexible click & delivery service you can always rely on when others can't get the job done."

iDlvr also aims to foster more communal values between its users, encouraging drivers and customers to set preferences and network with each other, fostering long-term relationships. The service also prides itself on the high award rates it offers to its delivery drivers, up to a 90% cut.

iDlvr will launch across Australia's East Coast on the 25th July 2022. To register as a driver, or to utilise the service, head to the website here .

