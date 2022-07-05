Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
05.07.22
08:03 Uhr
0,995 Euro
-0,002
-0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,02609:47
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
                            EUR1.014 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.870 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.000     GBP0.860 
 
                                    GBP0.865826 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.006998

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,188,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2986       1.012         XDUB      08:59:01      00059845323TRLO0 
1372       1.012         XDUB      08:59:01      00059845322TRLO0 
4442       1.010         XDUB      08:59:51      00059845364TRLO0 
33        1.010         XDUB      08:59:51      00059845363TRLO0 
717       1.014         XDUB      09:03:09      00059845487TRLO0 
2050       1.014         XDUB      09:03:09      00059845488TRLO0 
2477       1.014         XDUB      09:03:09      00059845489TRLO0 
2070       1.014         XDUB      09:03:09      00059845490TRLO0 
2290       1.010         XDUB      09:16:23      00059845773TRLO0 
1784       1.012         XDUB      09:16:23      00059845775TRLO0 
2500       1.012         XDUB      09:16:23      00059845774TRLO0 
1390       1.012         XDUB      09:17:41      00059845801TRLO0 
2500       1.012         XDUB      09:17:41      00059845800TRLO0 
2256       1.010         XDUB      09:24:54      00059845962TRLO0 
1686       1.008         XDUB      10:09:07      00059847090TRLO0 
5458       1.008         XDUB      10:09:07      00059847089TRLO0 
584       1.006         XDUB      10:45:32      00059848578TRLO0 
2500       1.006         XDUB      11:01:08      00059849050TRLO0 
1800       1.006         XDUB      11:07:11      00059849137TRLO0 
2017       1.006         XDUB      11:07:11      00059849136TRLO0 
6271       1.006         XDUB      12:55:30      00059851819TRLO0 
1890       1.006         XDUB      13:00:45      00059852001TRLO0 
2106       1.006         XDUB      13:00:45      00059852000TRLO0 
4824       1.006         XDUB      14:32:45      00059854512TRLO0 
4670       1.006         XDUB      14:32:45      00059854511TRLO0 
4156       1.006         XDUB      14:32:45      00059854510TRLO0 
2088       1.006         XDUB      14:32:58      00059854516TRLO0 
1627       1.006         XDUB      14:32:58      00059854517TRLO0 
4312       1.006         XDUB      14:33:27      00059854540TRLO0 
540       1.006         XDUB      14:33:27      00059854539TRLO0 
974       1.002         XDUB      14:53:14      00059855232TRLO0 
2131       1.002         XDUB      14:53:14      00059855231TRLO0 
1713       1.002         XDUB      14:53:14      00059855230TRLO0 
225       1.004         XDUB      15:44:06      00059857490TRLO0 
4039       1.004         XDUB      15:44:06      00059857489TRLO0 
809       1.004         XDUB      15:44:06      00059857491TRLO0 
193       1.004         XDUB      15:44:06      00059857492TRLO0 
2333       1.004         XDUB      15:44:06      00059857493TRLO0 
798       1.004         XDUB      15:54:58      00059857863TRLO0 
144       1.004         XDUB      15:54:58      00059857864TRLO0 
4877       1.004         XDUB      15:59:54      00059858085TRLO0 
2094       1.000         XDUB      16:04:26      00059858326TRLO0 
1986       1.000         XDUB      16:11:03      00059858569TRLO0 
277       1.000         XDUB      16:15:50      00059858840TRLO0 
1884       1.000         XDUB      16:15:58      00059858841TRLO0 
127       1.000         XDUB      16:15:58      00059858842TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1320       86.00         XLON      08:36:02      00059844719TRLO0 
305       86.00         XLON      08:36:02      00059844720TRLO0 
1813       86.00         XLON      08:36:02      00059844721TRLO0 
774       87.00         XLON      08:59:01      00059845320TRLO0 
3326       87.00         XLON      08:59:01      00059845321TRLO0 
3000       87.00         XLON      08:59:12      00059845329TRLO0 
3421       87.00         XLON      09:25:00      00059845963TRLO0 
809       87.00         XLON      09:25:00      00059845964TRLO0 
1598       87.00         XLON      09:25:00      00059845965TRLO0 
992       87.00         XLON      09:25:00      00059845966TRLO0 
1921       86.50         XLON      09:37:14      00059846238TRLO0 
2714       86.50         XLON      09:37:14      00059846239TRLO0 
3463       86.70         XLON      10:03:57      00059846945TRLO0 
456       86.70         XLON      10:03:57      00059846946TRLO0 
3267       86.70         XLON      10:03:57      00059846947TRLO0 
3507       86.70         XLON      10:18:46      00059847429TRLO0 
311       86.70         XLON      10:18:46      00059847430TRLO0 
969       86.70         XLON      11:01:08      00059849048TRLO0 
2433       86.70         XLON      11:01:08      00059849049TRLO0 
2        86.70         XLON      11:46:08      00059850158TRLO0 
2108       86.70         XLON      12:20:58      00059851024TRLO0 
94        86.70         XLON      12:20:58      00059851025TRLO0 
1832       86.70         XLON      12:37:12      00059851388TRLO0 
423       86.70         XLON      12:37:12      00059851389TRLO0 
100       86.70         XLON      12:37:12      00059851390TRLO0 
2055       86.70         XLON      12:55:30      00059851815TRLO0 
1277       86.70         XLON      12:55:30      00059851816TRLO0 
2024       86.70         XLON      12:55:30      00059851817TRLO0 
767       86.70         XLON      12:55:30      00059851818TRLO0 
353       86.70         XLON      12:55:30      00059851820TRLO0 
328       86.70         XLON      12:56:19      00059851844TRLO0 
3903       86.70         XLON      12:56:19      00059851845TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      13:29:43      00059852649TRLO0 
3492       86.70         XLON      14:19:01      00059853982TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      14:25:16      00059854195TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      14:31:01      00059854406TRLO0 
4030       86.50         XLON      14:43:51      00059854942TRLO0 
2        86.20         XLON      14:54:12      00059855260TRLO0 
3798       86.20         XLON      14:54:12      00059855261TRLO0 
4016       86.20         XLON      15:00:04      00059855638TRLO0 
991       86.30         XLON      15:34:47      00059857046TRLO0 
1915       86.30         XLON      15:36:08      00059857165TRLO0 
89        86.30         XLON      15:36:08      00059857166TRLO0 
2361       86.40         XLON      15:52:04      00059857762TRLO0 
161       86.40         XLON      15:52:04      00059857763TRLO0 
2200       86.40         XLON      15:52:04      00059857764TRLO0 
1908       86.40         XLON      15:53:53      00059857826TRLO0 
1000       86.40         XLON      15:53:53      00059857827TRLO0 
2923       86.50         XLON      15:56:13      00059857940TRLO0 
3000       86.50         XLON      15:59:13      00059858049TRLO0 
909       86.40         XLON      16:01:05      00059858167TRLO0 
2638       86.30         XLON      16:09:05      00059858482TRLO0 
779       86.30         XLON      16:09:05      00059858483TRLO0 
1562       86.30         XLON      16:13:05      00059858675TRLO0 
1561       86.10         XLON      16:16:51      00059858868TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  172544 
EQS News ID:  1390479 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
