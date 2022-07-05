DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 EUR1.014 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.870 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.000 GBP0.860 GBP0.865826 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.006998

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,188,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2986 1.012 XDUB 08:59:01 00059845323TRLO0 1372 1.012 XDUB 08:59:01 00059845322TRLO0 4442 1.010 XDUB 08:59:51 00059845364TRLO0 33 1.010 XDUB 08:59:51 00059845363TRLO0 717 1.014 XDUB 09:03:09 00059845487TRLO0 2050 1.014 XDUB 09:03:09 00059845488TRLO0 2477 1.014 XDUB 09:03:09 00059845489TRLO0 2070 1.014 XDUB 09:03:09 00059845490TRLO0 2290 1.010 XDUB 09:16:23 00059845773TRLO0 1784 1.012 XDUB 09:16:23 00059845775TRLO0 2500 1.012 XDUB 09:16:23 00059845774TRLO0 1390 1.012 XDUB 09:17:41 00059845801TRLO0 2500 1.012 XDUB 09:17:41 00059845800TRLO0 2256 1.010 XDUB 09:24:54 00059845962TRLO0 1686 1.008 XDUB 10:09:07 00059847090TRLO0 5458 1.008 XDUB 10:09:07 00059847089TRLO0 584 1.006 XDUB 10:45:32 00059848578TRLO0 2500 1.006 XDUB 11:01:08 00059849050TRLO0 1800 1.006 XDUB 11:07:11 00059849137TRLO0 2017 1.006 XDUB 11:07:11 00059849136TRLO0 6271 1.006 XDUB 12:55:30 00059851819TRLO0 1890 1.006 XDUB 13:00:45 00059852001TRLO0 2106 1.006 XDUB 13:00:45 00059852000TRLO0 4824 1.006 XDUB 14:32:45 00059854512TRLO0 4670 1.006 XDUB 14:32:45 00059854511TRLO0 4156 1.006 XDUB 14:32:45 00059854510TRLO0 2088 1.006 XDUB 14:32:58 00059854516TRLO0 1627 1.006 XDUB 14:32:58 00059854517TRLO0 4312 1.006 XDUB 14:33:27 00059854540TRLO0 540 1.006 XDUB 14:33:27 00059854539TRLO0 974 1.002 XDUB 14:53:14 00059855232TRLO0 2131 1.002 XDUB 14:53:14 00059855231TRLO0 1713 1.002 XDUB 14:53:14 00059855230TRLO0 225 1.004 XDUB 15:44:06 00059857490TRLO0 4039 1.004 XDUB 15:44:06 00059857489TRLO0 809 1.004 XDUB 15:44:06 00059857491TRLO0 193 1.004 XDUB 15:44:06 00059857492TRLO0 2333 1.004 XDUB 15:44:06 00059857493TRLO0 798 1.004 XDUB 15:54:58 00059857863TRLO0 144 1.004 XDUB 15:54:58 00059857864TRLO0 4877 1.004 XDUB 15:59:54 00059858085TRLO0 2094 1.000 XDUB 16:04:26 00059858326TRLO0 1986 1.000 XDUB 16:11:03 00059858569TRLO0 277 1.000 XDUB 16:15:50 00059858840TRLO0 1884 1.000 XDUB 16:15:58 00059858841TRLO0 127 1.000 XDUB 16:15:58 00059858842TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1320 86.00 XLON 08:36:02 00059844719TRLO0 305 86.00 XLON 08:36:02 00059844720TRLO0 1813 86.00 XLON 08:36:02 00059844721TRLO0 774 87.00 XLON 08:59:01 00059845320TRLO0 3326 87.00 XLON 08:59:01 00059845321TRLO0 3000 87.00 XLON 08:59:12 00059845329TRLO0 3421 87.00 XLON 09:25:00 00059845963TRLO0 809 87.00 XLON 09:25:00 00059845964TRLO0 1598 87.00 XLON 09:25:00 00059845965TRLO0 992 87.00 XLON 09:25:00 00059845966TRLO0 1921 86.50 XLON 09:37:14 00059846238TRLO0 2714 86.50 XLON 09:37:14 00059846239TRLO0 3463 86.70 XLON 10:03:57 00059846945TRLO0 456 86.70 XLON 10:03:57 00059846946TRLO0 3267 86.70 XLON 10:03:57 00059846947TRLO0 3507 86.70 XLON 10:18:46 00059847429TRLO0 311 86.70 XLON 10:18:46 00059847430TRLO0 969 86.70 XLON 11:01:08 00059849048TRLO0 2433 86.70 XLON 11:01:08 00059849049TRLO0 2 86.70 XLON 11:46:08 00059850158TRLO0 2108 86.70 XLON 12:20:58 00059851024TRLO0 94 86.70 XLON 12:20:58 00059851025TRLO0 1832 86.70 XLON 12:37:12 00059851388TRLO0 423 86.70 XLON 12:37:12 00059851389TRLO0 100 86.70 XLON 12:37:12 00059851390TRLO0 2055 86.70 XLON 12:55:30 00059851815TRLO0 1277 86.70 XLON 12:55:30 00059851816TRLO0 2024 86.70 XLON 12:55:30 00059851817TRLO0 767 86.70 XLON 12:55:30 00059851818TRLO0 353 86.70 XLON 12:55:30 00059851820TRLO0 328 86.70 XLON 12:56:19 00059851844TRLO0 3903 86.70 XLON 12:56:19 00059851845TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 13:29:43 00059852649TRLO0 3492 86.70 XLON 14:19:01 00059853982TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 14:25:16 00059854195TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 14:31:01 00059854406TRLO0 4030 86.50 XLON 14:43:51 00059854942TRLO0 2 86.20 XLON 14:54:12 00059855260TRLO0 3798 86.20 XLON 14:54:12 00059855261TRLO0 4016 86.20 XLON 15:00:04 00059855638TRLO0 991 86.30 XLON 15:34:47 00059857046TRLO0 1915 86.30 XLON 15:36:08 00059857165TRLO0 89 86.30 XLON 15:36:08 00059857166TRLO0 2361 86.40 XLON 15:52:04 00059857762TRLO0 161 86.40 XLON 15:52:04 00059857763TRLO0 2200 86.40 XLON 15:52:04 00059857764TRLO0 1908 86.40 XLON 15:53:53 00059857826TRLO0 1000 86.40 XLON 15:53:53 00059857827TRLO0 2923 86.50 XLON 15:56:13 00059857940TRLO0 3000 86.50 XLON 15:59:13 00059858049TRLO0 909 86.40 XLON 16:01:05 00059858167TRLO0 2638 86.30 XLON 16:09:05 00059858482TRLO0 779 86.30 XLON 16:09:05 00059858483TRLO0 1562 86.30 XLON 16:13:05 00059858675TRLO0 1561 86.10 XLON 16:16:51 00059858868TRLO0

