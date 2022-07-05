DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of director

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Appointment of director

The directors are pleased to announce that Mieke Djalil has been appointed as a non-executive director of REA with effect from 4 July 2022.

Ms Djalil is an Indonesian national residing in Indonesia, with over 35 years of experience in business process improvement and project management. She was educated in the USA, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration and started her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young. She then moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting which subsequently became part of IBM. Since leaving IBM, Ms Djalil has worked as a consultant for, and director of, various Indonesian companies, specialising in IT, systems, and business transformation. Ms Djalil is currently an independent commissioner of PT Chubb General Insurance Indonesia, a non-executive director of Pure DC in Jakarta, and a member of the audit committees of PT Bank Permata Tbk and the University of Indonesia.

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Ms Djalil's appointment as a director of REA.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

