London, UK, 5 July 2022

Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation - Evolving technology in healthcare

Induction Healthcare is a growing UK-based healthcare software company, aiming to provide patients with more flexible care options beyond the traditional face-to-face consultation model. Early in FY22, management acquired Attend Anywhere, which was transformative for the business, leading to revenue growth of 8x and a move to adjusted EBITDA break-even. Our forecasts indicate further growth in revenue and profitability, which should be supported by its robust cash position.

At 2.1x FY23e EV/sales, Induction trades at a 38% discount to its peers. Were the shares to trade in line with the peers, the implied share price would be 73.4p, suggesting an upside of 51%. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

