The Tunisian module maker said its new product is based on p-type gallium-doped solar cells and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications. The panel is available in nine versions with nominal power of up to 505 W and an efficiency of up to 21.44%.Tunisia-based solar panel manufacturer Ifri-Sol has unveiled a new solar module for rooftop applications with a power output of up to 505 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.44%. "The module can be used for either residential or commercial and industrial PV projects," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "It ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...