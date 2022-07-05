A Spanish startup has developed a new pumping system that can operate in DC and AC modes. It can work for direct irrigation and with a water tank.Spanish startup Acrosun recently unveiled a new solar water pumping system based on maximum power point tracker (MPPT) technology. The Benelus water pump can work for direct irrigation and with a water tank. "With the tank filling control, we achieve maximum efficiency, as we can fill it during solar radiation hours, regardless of the flow rate and the power of the system," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "Power electronics and the motor were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...