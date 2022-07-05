Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Nordic Lights Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

July 5, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordic Lights Group shares (short name: NORDLIG) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Asuntosalkku the 51st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the ninth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Nordic Lights, based in Pietarsaari, Finland, has paved its way as a global premium supplier of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment in several demanding industrial sectors. Nordic Lights' mission is to enable the safe and efficient use of equipment. With three decades of experience Nordic Lights works with the most demanding manufacturers of machinery from design to production and aftermarket support. For more information "We are very pleased with the positive interest our Initial Public offering received among domestic and international institutional investors, retail investors as well as our own employees. Recently, there has been significant uncertainty in the capital markets. I believe that Nordic Lights' solid track record of profitable growth, our resilient and versatile existing business, as well as our diverse growth prospects convinced investors. The success of our IPO supports our growth strategy. I would like to welcome our over 900 new shareholders as we continue to light the way for the builders of our future," says Tom Nordström, CEO of Nordic Lights. "We are pleased to welcome Nordic Lights Group with a long history from Pietarsaari to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Despite the challenging market situation, their IPO was successful. We look forward to follow Nordic Lights Group as a listed company." Nordic Lights Group has appointed Oaklins Merasco Ltd as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statement. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt +358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com