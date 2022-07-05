Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Nordic Lights Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

July 5, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordic Lights
Group shares (short name: NORDLIG) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Asuntosalkku the
51st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and
it represents the ninth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

Nordic Lights, based in Pietarsaari, Finland, has paved its way as a global
premium supplier of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment in
several demanding industrial sectors. Nordic Lights' mission is to enable the
safe and efficient use of equipment. With three decades of experience Nordic
Lights works with the most demanding manufacturers of machinery from design to
production and aftermarket support. For more information 

"We are very pleased with the positive interest our Initial Public offering
received among domestic and international institutional investors, retail
investors as well as our own employees. Recently, there has been significant
uncertainty in the capital markets. I believe that Nordic Lights' solid track
record of profitable growth, our resilient and versatile existing business, as
well as our diverse growth prospects convinced investors. The success of our
IPO supports our growth strategy. I would like to welcome our over 900 new
shareholders as we continue to light the way for the builders of our future,"
says Tom Nordström, CEO of Nordic Lights. 

"We are pleased to welcome Nordic Lights Group with a long history from
Pietarsaari to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman, President
of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Despite the challenging market situation, their IPO was
successful. We look forward to follow Nordic Lights Group as a listed company." 

Nordic Lights Group has appointed Oaklins Merasco Ltd as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statement. 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maarit Bystedt
+358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
