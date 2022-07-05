Eolus Vind AB: Eolus and DalaVind expand their partnership regarding the Fageråsen wind farm

Hässleholm, July 5, 2022

Eolus has signed an agreement with DalaVind AB to expand its participating interest in the Fageråsen wind power project to 49%. Together, the companies intend to create a wind farm of just over 200 MW outside Malung, Sweden.

Eolus and DalaVind have been partners in this project for some time, and the project has held an environmental permit for the wind farm since 2018. A total of 33 wind turbines are planned that are expected to produce 700 GWh of renewable electricity annually. This is the equivalent of the annual consumption of around 140,000 households.

Eolus and DalaVind own 49% and 51%, respectively, of the shares in the project company through which the partnership will take place.

"We see major advantages in working with a local partner like Dalavind. They are very familiar with the area and have a strong local presence. With our collective experience, we have every possibility to carry out a successful project that will contribute significantly to renewable energy in the region," says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

The area planned for the wind farm is along the border between the regions of Dalarna and Värmland. The area has excellent wind conditions and an infrastructure that supports the transportation and installation of wind turbines.

Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for autumn 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 761-16 71 99

