Xceedance, a global provider of strategic operations support, technology, and data services to insurance organisations, announced the appointments of industry veterans Isabelle Clausner and Tracy Harrington Cloud to develop and manage the company's interactions with insurers in the European region.

Isabelle Clausner joins Xceedance as vice president, client executive for southern Europe and is based in Paris. She will leverage her more than 20 years of experience in European insurance markets to introduce Xceedance capabilities and support the strategic priorities of insurers in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal. Most recently, Ms. Clausner served as head of client and broker engagement for AIG Europe. Prior to that role, she held leadership positions at Generali Global Corporate Commercial (GC&C), Zurich Insurance, and Deutsche Post DHL Group, as well as an earlier appointment at AIG Europe.

Tracy Harrington Cloud joins Xceedance as vice president, business development, based out of the organisation's London office. She brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including a significant stint as head of international distribution at AXIS Europe SE, with responsibilities for both strategy and business development in the international brokers' market. Previously, Ms. Harrington Cloud worked at Marsh, where she co-founded the U.K. insurer consulting group, worked as a client executive, and fostered new business. In 2017, she was a winner of the prestigious Business Insurance Woman to Watch award.

"I am delighted to welcome Isabelle and Tracy both highly knowledgeable insurance professionals to the Xceedance team in Europe," said Justin Davies, Xceedance senior vice president and EMEA region head. "As our company continues to expand and address the needs of global insurance organisations, Europe is a critical growth market. I am confident the deep insurance domain expertise and relationship-building skills of Isabelle and Tracy will help in our core mission to serve the diverse operational requirements of European insurers."

To connect with Isabelle Clausner, Tracy Harrington Cloud, or Justin Davies, please email contact@xceedance.com.

