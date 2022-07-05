** Evolito supplies high-power density, light-weight electric motors and controllers for electric aerospace applications **

** Evolito was spun out in 2021 by electric motor and controller pioneer YASA (now a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz) **

Evolito, a privately-owned company designing and manufacturing world-leading electric motors and controllers for aerospace applications, has today announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Cheltenham-based aerospace battery solutions company Electroflight.

A render of an Evolito-powered EVToL. Image credit: Evolito.

Evolito supplies high-performance, low-weight axial-flux motors and controllers that are smaller, lighter and with a higher safety factor than any other competing electric propulsion technology. Evolito's products enable a range of new electric propulsion applications, helping to accelerate the industry's move towards net zero.

Electroflight has a proven track record of delivering safety critical, innovative battery solutions for the electrification of the aerospace industry. Following the acquisition, Electroflight will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evolito and will focus on delivering next-generation battery technology to complement Evolito's unique motors and controllers.

Ajay Lukha, Chief Commercial Officer at Evolito, said, "We are very excited to complete the acquisition of Electroflight today. The combined capabilities will enable us to deliver flexible solutions for our customers, from best-in-class motor and controller subsystems to fully-integrated electric powertrains."

