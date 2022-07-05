Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its ADC programs in development using Defence's AccumTM, including key in vivo studies with worldwide collaborators.

The world-renowned Curie Institute, one of Defence's collaborators, is currently performing therapeutic efficacy study of AccumTM-T-DM1 Antibody Drug Conjugate ("ADC") in patient-derived xenograft ("PDX") model of breast cancer, including in 3 HER2+ and in 1 triple-negative PDX. It will be immediately followed by a head-to-head toxicology and pharmacokinetic profile comparisons study of T-DM1 versus AccumTM T-DM1 in mice. Results are expected in Q3-Q4 of this year. T-DM1 (Kadcyla®) is currently used to treat women with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. This study is to prove that the current treatment may be optimized using Defence's AccumTM technology to enhance the drug delivery to the tumor cells. Estimated sales of Kadcyla® in 2022 are $3.02 Billion USD.

Defence is continuing its collaboration with the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center, Finland's largest and most versatile cancer treatment center, which is currently performing advanced in vivo studies, including head-to-head comparisons of T-DM1 vs AccumTM-T-DM1 vs co-treatment with intratumorally injection of AccuTOXTM variants using different PDX models with established and non-established tumors. Linking the AccumTM to an ADC triggers endosomal escape increasing therefore ADCs intracellular accumulation and cytotoxicity potency. AccuTOXTM variants induce cancer cell death through ROS production and endosome rupture. Results of those key studies with HUS are expected in Q4 of this year.

The Institut de Recherche en Cancérologie de Montpellier (IRCM), an internationally recognized institute for its translational research and expertise's in immunotherapy and radiotherapy, is currently performing in vivo studies using AccumTM with radio-immuno-therapeutic conjugates. Combining the AccumTM technology to the radio-immuno-conjugate is expected to amplify the therapeutic index of the drug while minimizing side effects observed in patients undergoing the therapy. Results of those studies with IRCM are expected to be known in Q3-Q4 of 2022. The Radiopharmaceuticals Market is projected to reach US$ 13.818 billion by 2028 from US$ 7.55 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2028.

Defence is also collaborating with WASSC Technologies, a biotech company specialized in protein conjugations, small molecules, and ADCs, to develop a new small molecule for ADC application. Toxicity results of variants are expected for Q3 of 2022 and antibody conjugation shall begin in Q4 of 2022.

"Defence's AccumTM platform has been primarily developed and tested in vitro and in vivo to enhance the intranuclear drug delivery on multiple FDA approved antibody-conjugates or new conjugates under development. We strongly believe that all those key results coming this year related to AccumTM-ADCs will continue to demonstrate the potency of our AccumTM technology and bring Defence to another level," says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

