This transaction demonstrates the strategic importance of Plurilock's DEFEND Persisted technology offering.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announced today that it has received a purchase order from customer service platform provider Agents Only for the Company's Plurilock DEFEND PersistedTM continuous authentication solution.

This transaction represents a major sale of Plurilock's DEFEND PersistedTM technology offering which is a result of cooperation between Plurilock and Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, enabling a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections. Absolute's unique Application Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS) platform extends this unbreakable, two-way connection to monitor software applications' health and behavior, and automatically repair or reinstall components when necessary - helping to ensure the highest levels of cyber resiliency for end customers.

"Agents Only has selected Plurilock's DEFEND Persisted continuous authentication solution to deliver true zero trust authentication for our distributed workforce," said Ben Block, Co-Founder and CEO, Agents Only. "Our agents operate on a bring your own device model, which means limited physical access and security controls are available at the endpoint. By implementing DEFEND Persisted, we add tamper-proof continuous authentication for our agents while they are working in our customer's systems, combating identity threats, ensuring compliance with regulations, and providing Agents Only with a competitive advantage in protecting our customer's data. DEFEND Persisted proved during evaluation that it was the only solution out there that actually delivered what we needed."

About Agents Only

Agents Only is a pioneer in the gig customer experience, GigCX, market. Our revolutionary contact center platform connects companies with a global talent pool of professional specialists, in a scale on-demand gig-based service model. This innovative platform is changing the way businesses communicate with their prospects and customers by eliminating wasteful overhead expenses and improving the quality of service with AI-assisted performance-based incentives. Our goal is to enhance the lives of agents around the world while simultaneously providing the right resources for better B2C engagements.

