GLOBIS Corporation: GLOBIS Launches First Ever European Subsidiary in Brussels

BRUSSELS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2022, GLOBIS Corporation established GLOBIS Europe BV, based in Brussels, Belgium. This is GLOBIS's first location in the EMEA region, serving Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This is an important step toward bringing the expertise of Japan's largest MBA to the global stage, where future business leaders will need diverse, expert knowledge to harness the power of technology and innovate in a new era of globalization.

GLOBIS Europe will initially serve as a hub in the EMEA region for corporate training programs and the GLOBIS Unlimited online learning platform. Starting January 2023, Pre-MBA courses will also be offered online.

The office is located in Brussels, a hub of politics, economics, and culture in the region, conveniently located in the heart of Europe. Paris, Amsterdam, London, and the Ruhr industrial region of Germany are within two hours by train. With its multilingual, multicultural workforce, Belgium ranks high for talent against the world's leading economies.

Toru Takahashi, Managing Director of GLOBIS Corporate Education, and Director of the Singapore-based GLOBIS Asia Campus and GLOBIS Thailand, will be serving as CEO and president of GLOBIS Europe. Sven Van Stichel, marketing and strategy lecturer at GLOBIS University, will serve as COO and director of the board. The Board of Directors will also include Tomoko Kimijima, Deputy Dean, Graduate School of Management, GLOBIS University.

GLOBIS Europe continues the GLOBIS mission to support ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge for a positive impact on the future of business. To date, over 180,000 people have completed GLOBIS courses, and over 1,900,000 have received on-site corporate training. GLOBIS Capital Partners is a leading venture capital fund in Japan with a total AUM of close to €1B. The next chapter in this legacy brings GLOBIS into a key market on the global stage.

For more information about GLOBIS Europe, contact us at:

geu-info@globis.com

GLOBIS Europe

About GLOBIS

Since its foundation in 1992, GLOBIS has fostered a vision to create and innovate societies by fostering management ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge. Today, the company is involved in a range of activities, from higher education and corporate training to venture capital. GLOBIS also operates the G1 Institute and the KIBOW Foundation, both non-profit organizations to promote creativity and innovation in society. The GLOBIS MBA and corporate training programs are offered both online and in person across Japan, Shanghai, Singapore, Thailand, the USA and Europe. GLOBIS University is the proud home of Japan's largest MBA and is rapidly growing to claim this title for all of Asia.

