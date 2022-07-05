The Energy Market Authority has already attracted proposals for 1.2 GW of renewable electricity, to be generated in four southeast Asian nations, and wants to raise that figure to 4 GW by 2035.Singapore's electricity and gas regulator has issued a second call for electricity imports as it aims to procure 4 GW of clean power by 2035. The Energy Market Authority last week said it had opened a second request for proposals (RfP) for generators to supply electricity to the city state. A first RfP, issued in November 2021, attracted 20 proposals from solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power generators ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...