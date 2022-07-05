AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Gets Abstract on New Clinical Study Data with NeuroRestore Accepted at the Alzheimer's Conference AAIC

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on clinical study data with its leading drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, has been accepted for a poster presentation at AAIC 2022, which this year will be held in San Diego, USA, from July 31 to August 4.

The abstract, titled Results From a Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of ACD856, a Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-Receptors, will be presented at the international Alzheimer's conference AAIC by project leader Kristin Önnestam. Co-authors include Boel Nilsson, Project leader & Clinical Trial Manager, Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure, Dr. Matthias Rother, Medical Program Director, and Dr. Märta Segerdahl, CMO at AlzeCure.

The presentation will include new data from the clinical MAD study, the main purpose of which is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of repeated and increasing doses of the NeuroRestore substance ACD856. ACD856 or placebo has been given orally repeatedly for one week to 24 healthy subjects divided into 3 groups in incremental doses. ACD856, which is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB mediated signaling, has in preclinical studies been shown to improve cognition and memory and is developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"This is a recognition of ACD856, which is the leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, and its focus on Alzheimer's disease where there is a great medical need," said Kristin Önnestam, project leader for ACD856.

"These new data are very important and we are pleased with this opportunity to present our data at such a well-known international and in an area of increased interest and societal need such as Alzheimer's and cognitive disorders," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 50 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

