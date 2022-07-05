With a price-match guarantee, RLRL is also providing 48-hour delivery for most roof lights and lanterns.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Rooflights & Roof Lanterns (RLRL) has announced that they have further expanded their portfolio by adding Korniche Roof Lanterns to its wide range of products. The spokesperson at RLRL commented, "The Aluminium Roof Lantern provides the bright, additional year-round area that today's homeowners seek to create in their homes. The addition broadens our selection of conservatory and roofing solutions and gives installers access to a wide choice of options for their clients."

RLRL believes that the aluminum roof lantern is loaded with clever features that benefit both installers and homeowners. The higher thermal performance of the lantern, which is intended to be quick and simple to install, will be valued by homeowners. Installers will value the use of laser-cut L-shaped brackets to connect the eaves beams and align the corners. Industry-leading Q-long gaskets offer outstanding defense against a lifetime of wind and rain thanks to their superior memory stability and weather performance.

All lanterns and conservatory roof solutions are produced in the United Kingdom where RLRL distributes all of its goods. Along with the assurance of quality and dependability that this provides, RLRL's clients also gain access to value-added advantages including 48-hour delivery, trade discounts, assistance, and a price match guarantee.

The Korniche Roof Lantern is the latest example of Rooflights & Roof Lantern's commitment to developing new products in new markets. Both RLRL and its customers will benefit from this strategy.

About Rooflights and Roof Lanterns

With almost 25 years of experience in the glazing industry, RLRL prides itself on its knowledge and expertise. With its wide range of custom and standard rooflight products and glazing solutions, Rooflights & Roof Lanterns is one of the UK's leading rooflight suppliers.

