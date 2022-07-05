Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Konstellation Network, a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol developed on the Cosmos network, is ramping up its hiring process as the industry struggles with job losses.

Konstellation Ramps Up Hiring to Accelerate Development in 2022's Bear Market



Due to the ongoing bear market, several crypto exchanges and projects are downsizing to prepare for the ongoing market conditions. This phenomenon has led to several individuals losing their jobs and struggling to make ends meet.

Konstellation Network is boosting its hiring process as the project continues to grow and is hiring across different verticals. Currently, Konstellation Network is hiring for different roles such as Engineers for Cosmos Smart Contracts, Blockchain SDK, Frontend Engineers for Solana, etc., who all will help in the development of Konstellation Network.

Moreover, the project is also hiring for creative roles such as Director, Graphic Designer and more to bring more creativity to the platform. The details for the hiring processes are available here, and interested individuals can also contact the project at info@konstellation.tech.

Konstellation Network is constantly in pursuit of finding the right talent that will help the project develop unique services and projects that simultaneously help individuals in the crypto industry. The project aims to serve as a secure and decentralized investment network that incentivizes long-term investments.

The fintech company has been developed to establish a blockchain ecosystem for global financial services. With talent that fits in seamlessly, it aims to create a hub for investors to connect with DeFi investment opportunities without any limitations using blockchain interoperability.

About Konstellation

Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built on the Cosmos network. The project is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industries with investors. Konstellation's mission is to become the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems using strategic inter-operable blockchain communications.

The Konstellation network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network's governance and transactions. Powered by features such as cross-chain infrastructure, a simplified interface, high composability, and effortless cross-chain DeFi usability, Konstellation is making headway in achieving its vision.

To learn more about Konstellation, visit their Website, Twitter, Telegram, Medium.

