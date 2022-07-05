lululemon to open stores in Madrid and Barcelona, and also launch a local e-commerce site

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced plans to introduce the brand to more communities around the world by opening two new stores and a local e-commerce site in Spain. With significant runway ahead and the Company's "Power of Three ×2" growth plan, which includes a quadrupling of its international revenue from 2021 levels by year-end 2026, lululemon enters Spain as the first new market in Europe since 2019.

Beginning with the launch of lululemon.es in late July, the Company's innovative apparel and accessories for men and women will be available to purchase from a dedicated e-commerce platform in Spanish for the first time. In September, lululemon will open its first Spanish retail locations in the heart of Madrid and Barcelona's shopping districts, on Calle Serrano and Paseo de Gracia respectively.

"As a brand which supports wellbeing, lululemon has a strong synergy with the active, balanced lifestyle enjoyed in Spain," said André Maestrini, Executive Vice President, International. "We're looking forward to connecting with Spanish guests, through our website and at our first retail stores opening in Madrid and Barcelona. The strength of our model across product innovation, guest experience, community and culture provides a unique advantage as we introduce lululemon to our newest market."

The stores will offer product developed through lululemon's distinctive lens for innovation, the Science of Feel, engineered with proprietary technical fabrics, innovative construction techniques, and strategic fits and features to solve guests needs.

Market expansion is one of three key pillars in lululemon's growth strategy. With significant runway in both new and core markets, lululemon continues to introduce the brand to more guests around the world.

lululemon currently operates almost 40 stores and three local language sites in eight countries in Europe: France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. In addition, lululemon ships to additional countries across Europe via its EU website.

