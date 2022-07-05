Any developers bidding to construct solar plants with more than 300 MW of generation capacity in the latest round of the UK's clean power auction program will have to draw up a supply chain plan showing how they will address matters ranging from skills gaps to new technology to modern slavery.The UK government has published details of the supply chain development plans which must be drawn up by the developers of big clean energy plants who wish to be eligible to bid for contracts for difference (CfD) incentives. A questionnaire published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...