Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SAS AB receives observation status (293/22)

Today, July 5, 2022, SAS AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had filed for chapter 11 for financial restructuring in the U.S., under U.S. federal court supervision. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by SAS AB (SAS 2, ISIN code SE0014957999, trading code SAS_2) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB