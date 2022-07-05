Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0DX ISIN: SE0003366871 Ticker-Symbol: SSV2 
Tradegate
05.07.22
12:55 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,007
-12,89 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0510,05413:16
0,0510,05113:16
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2022 | 12:41
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SAS AB receives observation status (293/22)

Today, July 5, 2022, SAS AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company had filed for chapter 11 for financial
restructuring in the U.S., under U.S. federal court supervision. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by SAS AB (SAS 2, ISIN code SE0014957999, trading code SAS_2) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.