05.07.2022 | 12:55
05.07.2022 | 12:55
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 05-Jul-2022 / 11:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Dalata Hotel Group plc

LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

Date: 05 July 2022 

Name of applicant:                                        Dalata Hotel Group 
                                                 plc 
Name of scheme:                                          Save as You Earn 
                                                 Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         1 Jan  To: 30 June 
                                                 2022    2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:              137,609 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last   - 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                                 - 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:            137,609 
Name of applicant:                                         Dalata Hotel Group 
                                                  plc 
Name of scheme:                                          2017 Long Term 
                                                  Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                              From:         1 Jan  To: 30 June 
                                                  2022    2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:               7,449 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last    - 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):     - 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:             7,449 
Name of contact:       Aoife Boland 
Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  0 
EQS News ID:  1391009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2022 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
