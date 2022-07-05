Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag" und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A2QE46 ISIN: CA8283391016 
Frankfurt
05.07.22
08:48 Uhr
0,056 Euro
-0,008
-12,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2022
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Announces Addition of Dr. Honza Catchpole to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Honza Catchpole, to the board of Directors.

Honza Catchpole is an exploration geologist with 15 years of experience working in Mexico, USA, Canada, Andean South America and Europe. He received his Ph.D. in Earth Sciences from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. He has extensive experience in mineral exploration with porphyry Cu, skarn (Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu), epithermal precious (Au-Ag) and base metal (Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu) deposits. He held positions at Teck Resources Limited, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada and Vale Exploration Canada in project generation, exploration and project evaluation of precious metal and porphyry copper projects. His latest role was with GR Silver Mining Ltd. as Vice President of Exploration where he was responsible for advancing mineral exploration activities in the larger Rosario mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Honza managed multiple exploration teams and drill programs in three camps, with over 20 geologists, focusing on vein-type Au-Ag epithermal mineralization and Ag-rich base metal deposits while also developing marketing strategies and business development opportunities. He is fluent in German, Spanish and French, and is registered as a Professional Geologist (P. Geo) in British Columbia, Canada.

"As Silver Wolf continues to add technical resources to the company, I'm honored to welcome Honza to the Board," said Peter Latta, President. "Honza's significant experience in Mexico, expertise in skarn-type deposits and attention to detail are invaluable additions as we continue working towards a discovery. Honza has spent time on site and has validated our technical achievements to date. I look forward to working with him to continue to refine our drill targets and our technical communication as we advance the Ana Maria project."

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf Is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Mara and El Laberinto properties which are both located in a well-known, prolific carbonate replacement deposit (CRD). The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects in similar regions.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701, by email at info@silverwolfexploration.com, or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

The management team at Silver Wolf welcomes the opportunity to connect with investors and answer questions. Connect with us on Twitter @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta, P.Eng.
President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707488/Silver-Wolf-Announces-Addition-of-Dr-Honza-Catchpole-to-the-Board-of-Directors

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
