100% grape must suppliers for entire MARTINI portfolio certified sustainable

After decades spent pioneering sustainable practices, MARTINI, the world's number one Italian sparkling wine and vermouth from family-owned Bacardi, has reached a sustainability milestone 100% of the wineries for the entire MARTINI portfolio are now certified sustainable.

Every drop of grape juice used in the production of MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, including MARTINI Fiero and the new MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo range, is now sourced from wineries certified according to the standard set by Equalitas, the most comprehensive sustainability standard in Italian wine making.

With the sugarcane for BACARDÍ rum and the 10 botanicals for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE already 100% sustainable sourced, this news is another major step towards Bacardi achieving its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers.

Established 160 years ago next year, MARTINI has long pioneered doing the right thing for the environment. In 1987, L'Osservatorio MARTINI the MARTINI Observatory was established in Northern Italy as a center dedicated to promoting sustainable farming methods, first for its wines and, more recently, the many botanical ingredients used to craft its iconic vermouths and non-alcoholic aperitivo range.

"It takes a lot of years and a lot of dedication to achieve a milestone like this one," says MARTINI Master Blender Beppe Musso. "For generations, we have cared for the environment, for our suppliers and for their communities. This certification by Equalitas recognizes the value of those relationships and the value of pioneering sustainable practices."

Stefano Stefanucci, Director of Equalitas, said: "The scale of what MARTINI has achieved is a first in the Italian wine industry. Equalitas certification is a rigorous process that doesn't happen overnight so for MARTINI to achieve it across 100% of its wineries is extraordinary."

Equalitas only works with third-party auditors who are experts with a deep knowledge of the wine sector and the certification process is wholly holistic. Equalitas embraces three sustainability pillars environmental, ethical and economical and takes into consideration everything from a winery's carbon footprint and water consumption through to fair commercial terms for farmers and good social practices including training and welfare.

Victoria Morris, Global VP MARTINI, added: "The care we place on the sourcing of every ingredient is reflected in the quality and taste of every drop of MARTINI. That's as true for our classic vermouths and sparkling wines as it is for our newest innovation, the fantastic MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo range. We are ready to celebrate the 160th anniversary of this iconic brand in style!"

Find out more about the sustainability commitments of Bacardi and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at www.bacardilimited.com/good-spirited.

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines. The award- winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, Ambrato Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, Rosato, Rosso Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI and the ball bar logo are trademarks. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Equalitas

Equalitas is an Italian-born sustainability initiative promoted by Federdoc. Federdoc is the Italian Confederation of Voluntary Consortia for the Protection of the Designations of the Italian Wines. In 2015, Federdoc began several initiatives in the Italian wine value chain including the promotion of one main, certifiable, sustainability standard for companies in the wine sector. Equalitas (the company) is a so called "standard owner", and it has issued the SOPD Equalitas standard, a set of good practice requirements and sustainability indicators. Through an audit made by third party Certification Bodies, wineries can certify against SOPD Equalitas. Visit www.equalitas.it.

