The "United Kingdom Dry Type Transformer Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to surge in the country due to the rise in the adoption of dry-type transformers for industrial, utility, and commercial applications.
The growth in the country's manufacturing and industrial sector is expected to play a vital role in the demand for dry-type transformers. According to the data given by the UK's government, the country has been the ninth biggest manufacturing nation globally.
The increasing electricity consumption in the country is also expected to play an imperative role in the market growth during the forecast period. Major firms and corporations have been making a significant impact in the market. For instance, ATL Transformers, one of the key players in the market, has been providing large and small dry-type transformers for various applications.
The company has offered a wide range of aluminum and copper dry-type transformers. Other players have been offering a wide range of solutions for the industries as well as commercial purposes. For instance, Wilson Power Solutions has been providing advanced and high-quality dry-type transformers for various industrial players in the country. With the rise in investment to develop advanced and innovative solutions, the market is expected to surge exponentially in the coming years.
Increasing Electricity Consumption
The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rise in electricity demand and consumption in the country. According to the data given by the UK government, total electricity consumption was around 350 TWh in 2019. The electricity demand is expected to surge due to the growth in the country's industrial sector.
In the aftermath of the announcement of Brexit, the UK's government had committed to enhancing and growing the country's industrial sector. The government has invested a significant sum of capital into the adoption and growth of renewable energy. Solar and wind energy are expected to become a major source of electricity generation in the coming years.
According to the data given by the UK's government, wind power has been contributing around 24.8% of the country's total electricity.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Cast Resin
- Vacuum Pressure Impregnated
By Voltage
- Low
- Medium
By Phase
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
By End Users Industry
- Energy Power
- Cement
- Metallurgical Mining
- Pulp Paper
- Petrochemical
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. UK DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cast Resin
5.3. Vacuum Pressure Impregnated
6. UK DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET BY VOLTAGE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Low
6.3. Medium
7. UK DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET BY PHASE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Single Phase
7.3. Three Phase
8. UK DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Energy Power
8.3. Cement
8.4. Metallurgical Mining
8.5. Pulp Paper
8.6. Petrochemical
8.7. Others
9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Wilson Power Solutions
10.2. UP Systems
10.3. Transformers Rectifiers Ltd.
10.4. OTDS UK Ltd.
10.5. FT Transformer Ltd.
