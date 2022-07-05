Katy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - Customers in the US can now access the new designer saree collection of an emerging fashion brand that specializes in Indian garments.

Chiro's By Jigyasa, a Texas-based online retailer of traditional and contemporary Indian designs, has unveiled its new line of Banarasi Silk sarees.

More details can be found at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/banarasi-sarees

The new collection includes elegant and ornate sarees designed to be ready to wear. As such, they come complete with stitched blouses, with a color-coordinated hand-stitched fall to protect the bottom of the saree, and with pico edging.





The launch of the new collection coincides with the arrival of the high summer wedding season. With 2022 dubbed the year of the wedding, Chiro's By Jigyasa knows that women of Indian origin across the country are attending weddings in droves this July to September.

The store offers a new line of the finest quality sarees in an array of vivid and striking yet timeless designs and colors.

A special addition to their new wedding line is their beautiful Banarasi sarees with traditional diamond-shaped weaves. For those women looking to make a statement, the store is proud to offer their Banarasi Katan Silk Sari In Yellow. This glamorous, rich yellow dress is accented by sumptuous gold edging and embroidery.

Another new piece is the Banarasi Malai Silk Sari in Blue, with contrasting royal blue and hot pink silks.

For customers who are looking for a more pastel color palette, the company recommends the Tissue Banarasi Sari With Embroidery in Sea Green. This dreamy saree will drape its wearer in gauze-like fabric in complementary hues of light gold and warm sage, with hand-embroidered lotus flower accents in muted pink and sea green.

Inspired by the dusky hues of an Indian summer sunset, the Katan Silk Banarasi Sari in Brown similarly balances its understated deep tan silk with warm pink and subtle gold highlights.

The new collection is part of the store's commitment to offering high-quality wear that combines traditional garments with modern styles. Whatever color and style customers are looking for, Chiro's By Jigyasa believes they can find it in their expansive collection of luxurious, high-quality handcrafted sarees.

Chiro's By Jigyasa is a dedicated retailer of Indian fashion for both special occasions and daily wear. They offer fast and affordable shipping across the country.

A spokesperson for the store said, "Chiro's is a lifestyle brand that celebrates the richness of Indian culture and traditions. Our products are designed to make you look and feel your best, while helping you stay connected to your roots. Our mission is to provide stunning Indian fashion to women all over the US."

More information is available at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/banarasi-sarees

