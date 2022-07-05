Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials and Coulometrics Collaborate to Develop Next Generation Batteries

Coulometrics to Manufacture and Test Meta Materials' NPORE® Ceramic and PLASMAfusion Technologies to Deliver Safer, Higher-Performing Li-ion Batteries

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) (FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has signed a Master Service Agreement with Coulometrics, LLC, a leading provider of battery material development services, state-of-the-art battery assembly and testing services, and toll coating and battery contract manufacturing, to independently validate META's platform technologies related to battery applications.

"With the recent strategic acquisitions of Plasma App and Optodot, combined with our roll-to-roll high volume thin-film coating production facility in Quebec, we now have capabilities to make Li-ion batteries safer and more efficient." said George Palikaras, President & CEO of META. "We are excited about our collaboration with Coulometrics, a world class battery developer. Leveraging Dr. Buiel's 28-year expertise and state-of-the-art materials synthesis and battery assembly facility, META and Coulometrics will collaborate to develop and test the safety and performance of our new battery technologies, which we believe will enable a new generation of safer lithium-ion batteries."

Metal-coated polymer current collectors produced by PLASMAfusion have been designed by META to isolate internal short circuits by using a proprietary thermal-isolation technology. In addition to having lower mass (up to 95% less copper or aluminum) and manufacturing costs, cells with metal-coated polymer current collectors demonstrate a reduced risk of thermal runaway during nail penetration. META's new copper current collectors in Li-ion batteries allows us to reliably benchmark the safety improvements and increased gravimetric energy density that our technology provides relative to alternatives. In combination with META's second-generation, NPORE® nanocomposite ceramic separators, META is working with large OEMs and Tier 1 material companies to provide technologies that will protect Li-ion batteries in many applications.

"I am excited to collaborate with META and its top scientists, to advance battery technology and offer a solution that makes Li-ion batteries safer and more efficient," said Dr. Edward R. Buiel, CEO of Coulometrics. "META's advanced battery materials have the potential to solve some of the industry's biggest challenges."

The goals for the collaboration with Coulometrics include:

Roll-to-roll anode manufacturing with META's proprietary PLASMAfusion film-based, coated copper current collector products, designed to deliver the performance of solid copper foil while significantly reducing the component weight.

Cell assembly and characterization testing with META's proprietary NPORE® ceramic nanoporous separator products, which provide superior functionality and outstanding heat resistance for improved battery safety.

Safety testing including nail penetration, hot box testing, and crush testing, to independently validate the improved safety profile of batteries made with NPORE® separators and coated copper current collectors.

Dr. Buiel earned a Ph.D. in Physics from Prof. Dahn's lab at Dalhousie University. He has 28 years of experience developing lithium-ion battery and related materials. Before founding Coulometrics, Dr. Buiel served as the VP of Manufacturing for Pellion, CTO of Axion Power, and CTO of Ioxus. Coulometrics is a leading provider of energy storage consulting services and advanced battery component manufacturing. They possess a unique combination of expertise in graphite processing, materials analysis, slurry development, electrode production and full lithium-ion battery cells assembly and testing for both cylindrical and pouch cell form factors. Coulometrics has four lines for slot-die coating services and full production capabilities for up to 100,000 cells per month in any of the 14500, 18650, 21700, or 26650 formats.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

