Victory Resources Corp.: Victory Adds Stingray Properties Directly South and Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Resources, announces that the company has staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to Power Battery Metals (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries

Stingray I consists of 4 claims totalling 204 hectares extending directly from the south property line of Patriot Battery Metals (PMeT)'s Corvette Property

Stingray II consists of 40 claims totalling 2041 hectares situated south and southwest of PMet's Corvette project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has added to its Lithium property portfolio in Quebec by staking and acquiring its new Stingray I & Stingray II properties, directly south and to the south/southwest of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE: PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec, respectively.

The following is derived from PMet's news release dated June 23rd, 2022. Victory has not independently verified any of the following content. Patriot Battery Metals results from its 2022 winter drill program include some of the strongest drill intersections to date, including 1.22% Li20 and 138 ppm Ta205 over 152.8 metres (CV22030) and 1.45% Li20 and 177 ppm Ta205 over 84 metres (CV22-028).

"We are excited to add this property to the Victory portfolio, our exploration team is pursuing lithium properties in both Canada and USA currently, and this region, specifically noting the adjacent Corvette property, has delivered strong lithium findings," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO. "Our team is continuing its work to identify, analyze and acquire lithium rich properties in areas of interest as the global demand for lithium is forecast to be 6 times greater than today by 20301."

The Company continues to pursue additional lithium properties and is in the process of developing a work plan for its wholly owned new Stingray I & Stingray II properties.

1 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/u-s-seeks-new-lithium-sources-as-demand-for-clean-energy-grows

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

