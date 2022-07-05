iFabric Corp Signs New Agreement with The North Face

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / iFabric Corp. hereinafter referred to as ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has signed a new license agreement with The North Face® ("TNF"), a division of VF Outdoor LLC. ("VF"). The agreement provides The North Face® with a license to use RepelTX ecoPEL in outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment manufactured and distributed by The North Face® ("TNF").

"This new agreement represents our growing cooperation with The North Face® to integrate our innovative suite of technologies into their products. This newest collaboration showcases the culmination of rigorous product testing that clearly demonstrated the superior water repellency that The North Face, a premier outdoor apparel brand, require on their products," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA.

ABOUT THE NORTH FACE

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and we are headquartered in California on a LEED Platinum-certified campus. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.

ABOUT RepelTX ecoPEL:

RepelTX ecoPEL is the next generation in sustainable water repellency performance. RepelTX ecoPEL modifies fabric at the molecular level by permanently attaching hydrophobic 'hairs' to individual fibers that lift liquids, causing them to bead and roll right off the fabric's surface.

About IFTNA

IFTNA's vision is to provide clients and consumers with the best products to create memorable and lasting brand loyalty. From patents to revolutionary textile technologies and on-trend designs and concepts, it is our mission to answer today's demand for innovative and forward-thinking solutions and products.

