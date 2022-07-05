In the 34th Edition of the Space Studies Program, the International Space University will be entering the metaverse for the first time with the Metavisionaries in the 'Metaship' for an onsite lecture in the metaverse titled 'How the human body functions in the unique environment of space'.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005411/en/

metavisionaries.io (Graphic: AETOSWire)

This event will be led by space scientists Tara Ruttley, Metavisionaries' Director of Sciences (former associate chief scientist at NASA), and James Green, ISU's Core Co-Chair, former Chief Scientist of NASA. They will guide participants through a hands-on activity in Técnico Superior Técnico, Portugal, where SSP is taking place.

Metavisionaries aims to bring access to the space economy and frontier technologies through web3 to democratize education and provide global, interdisciplinary, and immersive learning opportunities to learners around the globe.

This is the beginning of a partnership that will gather educators, scientists, and industry experts to deliver interdisciplinary curricula and prepare students for the future of work, which is closely aligned with SSP's philosophy. The SSP is an intensive two-month program hosted every year. It offers participants a unique and comprehensive professional development experience, covering all aspects of space programs and enterprises.

Wasim Ahmed, CEO for Metavisionaries, explained that the pandemic accelerated the rate of technology adoption in the education sector. Web 3.0 and the Metaverse are paving the way for education to be reimagined. In that sense, the partnership with ISU showcases the university's determination to play a leading role in shaping and enabling the transformation to prepare future generations for the future of work.

This immersive activity will allow the ISU to enter the world of the metaverse and provide learning in a way that participants have never experienced before. Following this activity ISU, Metavisionaries Ice Cubes will share more details about joining the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University to launch a global business sustainability space challenge related to the FIFA World Cup.

Watch ISU in Metaverse on 5th July, 2022 11am Lisbon, Portugal time on: https://youtu.be/KtJCZN-5Ll0

For sponsorship package: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JsFLK0BtNaaEWdUnGLZIfOKFeNC-5s-z/view?usp=drivesdk

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005411/en/

Contacts:

Wasim Ahmed, 0033689790118

wasim@metavisionaries.io

Marcia Alvarenga,

marcia.alvarenga@live.isunet.edu