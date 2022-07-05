The new measures are expected to accelerate solar deployment across the country.From pv magazine France The French government has published in its Official Journal new provisions to simplify the procedure for the environmental approval of PV projects with a capacity of up to 1 MW. The new decree establishes that PV installations deployed on rooftops or parking areas will no longer be subject to environmental assessment. Furthermore, it states that all PV systems with a capacity of up to 300 kW will be exempted from requiring a preliminary environmental assessment and that installations ranging ...

