University of the Free state: From Cathedral Peak to your tap: the role of mountains in providing water

Why mountain research matters

Bloemfontein, July 05, 2022at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Professor Engelbrechtwas a keynote speaker at a session of the Southern African Mountain Conference 2022, held in the Drakensberg earlier this year and supported by, among others, the Afromontane Research Unitat the University of the Free State (UFS). The session, hosted by international network, GEO Mountains, looked at Long-term monitoring activities and associated data availability for climate change-related applications across Africa's mountains: status quo and next steps.

The professor went on to say we came very, very close in the 2015-2016 drought, when the Vaal Dam dropped to 25% of capacity. Had it dropped just a bit more, to 20%, the most densely populated province in South Africa, our economic hub, would have been in serious trouble, as there would have been too little water to enable pumping the last dregs into the province.

What's the link between a Day Zero event in Gauteng and data about mountain environments?

Think of the water towers that dot the Highveld landscape in Gauteng, very visible to residents of the suburbs. Mountains can be seen as massive 'water towers' that provide water to people hundreds, even thousands, of kilometres from their foothills. As Dr James Thornton of GEO Mountains, co-host of the session, explained, mountains provide a flow of ecosystem services; water provision is just one of them, but it is of critical importance. "The mountains are crucial for this, due to the orographic enhancement of precipitation." The shape and topography of mountains.

Mountain water in Gauteng

Gauteng residents are well aware of the role of the Vaal River in the Vaal Water Supply System, but do we understand just how much of our water originates in the Drakensberg? According to the Water Research Commission "transfers from the Maloti Drakensberg, S.J. Taylor, et al, in Developments in Earth Surface Processes Volume 21, Mountain Ice and Water, Investigations of the Hydrologic Cycle in Alpine Environments.) But, they added, due to population growth and other pressures, "In South Africa, it is now expected that demand for water will exceed supply by 2025 if nothing is done to supplement current water resources."

That in itself is reason enough to focus on monitoring our mountains, and to support scientists observing and gathering data there. But add that to Professor Engelbrecht's prediction that "multiyear El Nino-type droughts may plausibly occur from the mid-century (2030-2060) onwards" due to the climate change crisis, and it's clear that we desperately need to understand the detail of how our mountains provide us with water; we urgently need to understand what is changing in the mountains.

Research matters

The ongoing and rapid changes we're seeing in these very sensitive environments, from changing precipitation patterns, to changing land-use, to increases in population, is why we really need to "monitor and track these changes, to understand the biophysical processes and their interaction with society, and to be able to better estimate the chance, for instance, of future extreme droughts on a more local scale so we can develop measures for mitigation and adaptation," said Dr Thornton. Better management of upstream water resources - such as the massive 'water tower' in the Drakensberg and elsewhere - is one tactic we should be vigorously pursuing.

There is a paucity of data about our precious mountainous areas across the world, but especially in Africa, and one of the messages of this workshop and of the conference as a whole was the importance of not just doing the monitoring and gathering of data, but making it readily accessible to all.

Dr Susan Janse van Rensburgfor researchers to access and share data about mountains - and not just in South Africa, but across the whole continent.

Omar Seidu gave a presentation on an initiative called Digital Earth Africawhich collates and curates satellite data - including data on mountains. And GEO Mountains itself runs inventorieswhich "seek to identify, link up, and make accessible existing data and information resources across the world's mountains".

"We're trying to make it straightforward for researchers on the ground to make their datasets available to anybody if they choose to do so," said Dr Thornton.

Research, observations and data-gathering on the ground (and from satellites) is the foundation for intelligent analysis, which results in solid evidence that can guide policymakers and the public to make the best choices. Mountains, our water towers, have perhaps not been enough of a focus for society in the past; information about their vital role in something as basic as water provision, and better understanding of the processes that furnish us with water, will surely help us to both mitigate and adapt to a future in which water scarcity looms so large.