Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Sucessful 1st Round Funding -- New CEO -- New Division

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Ludwig Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG) Board of Directors announces Issuer has successfully completed its 1st round of New Project Funding. The company has divested itself of its financial services unit and will return to its core business of technology and health related projects.

July 4th Issuer filed its 2nd Quarter 2022 Information and Disclosure Statement including Financial Statements affirming receipt of $200,000 of private equity for new projects funding.

Issuer on May 18th, 2022, formed mRNAforLife, Inc., Ms. Anne Blackstone CRNA, was named CEO and sole director. It is the intention of mRNAforLife to explore acquisitions of business enterprises or technologies that are related to the health field.

Over the next few weeks, the company expects to finalize and announce the expected target of its first new project.

On June 1st after a decade of service as Issuer's CEO Mr. Jean Cherubin voluntarily retired. Prior to his retirement the board appointed Ms. Anne Blackstone to the dual role of CEO and Director of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. as well as continuation of her position as CEO and Director of Ludwig's mRNAforLife, Inc. subsidiary. This action to be effective June 1, 2022

To continue the company's new momentum, Issuer is in the process of acquiring additional private funding for proposed new projects.

About Ludwig: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. has been an innovative technology and health related company. Ludwig is endeavoring to return to and expand healthy living and other health technology products. The Board of Directors believes this course change returning to our core focus to be in the best interest of Ludwig shareholders.

