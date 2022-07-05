Collaboration Provides Added Level of Security to Highly Scalable Critical Infrastructure and Essential Business Applications

Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Eclypses, a Boston-based leader in end-point data protection and developer of MTE technology, today announced a collaboration to provide advanced FIPS 140-3 validated security solutions to the IoT ecosystem.

Eclypses' patented MTE technology is designed to meet the needs of highly scalable, low-power, widely dispersed IoT end points, delivering an added level of security for critical infrastructure and essential business applications that require it. Utilizing the Eclypses Cryptographic Library (ECL), MTE uniquely delivers enhanced end-to-end security capabilities such as verification of each endpoint connection and uniquely protected data packets with no change to the user experience and minimal impact on system resources.

Through this collaboration, Senet customers can purchase Eclypses' enhanced digital security as an integrated element of Senet's network services. Eclypses also offers IoT device manufacturers the ability to enable their devices with MTE security at the point of manufacture or through a firmware update.

"Senet has a committed history of augmenting the already strong LoRaWAN security capabilities through integrations with world-leading security solution providers," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. "With device and data security increasingly becoming a leading topic of discussion with utility, municipal, and large enterprise customers, we are pleased to be partnering with Eclypses to offer the latest innovations in security designed for highly scalable IoT solutions and environments."

Unlike other solutions that stop at monitoring, Eclypses takes a proactive approach to secure IoT data to the highest level in anticipation of all types of threats. Eclypses' layered security approach includes ECL (Eclypses Cryptographic Library), a FIPS 140-3 cryptographic library that provides consistent security for all offerings across all platforms; MTE (MicroToken Exchange), a Patented technology that uses ECL to randomize and replace data with random streams of values; and MKE (Managed Key Encryption), which uses ECL to randomly replace and encrypt data with single use encryption keys generated by MTE.

"With billions of IoT devices already connected and billions more due to be deployed in the next few years, having a well-defined security strategy is a must for device manufacturers, network operators, and end users alike," said David Gomes, COO of Eclypses. "Senet is an established leader in the LoRaWAN ecosystem and we're excited to be collaborating to deliver enhanced security options to one of the fastest growing segments of the IoT market."

For more information, schedule a meeting to visit Senet at LoRaWAN World Expo, July 6-7, 2022 in Paris or contact us at info@senetco.com or +1 877-807-5755.

LoRaWAN and LoRa Alliance are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About Eclypses

Founded in 2017, Eclypses originated as a subsidiary of Secure Cloud Systems, Inc. with the primary focus of developing MTE cyber technology to be the most innovative and disruptive data security solution for all mobile application and website technologies. The patented MTE technology validated by FIPS 140-3 was developed through a technical team in Colorado Springs, CO, an innovation center for the evolution of this cutting-edge safety technology. With a focus on mobile, web, and IoT devices, this technology enables a higher level of security to protect against cyber attacks from intermediaries on products and applications that may have limited resources, such as battery life, processor, or performance. To learn more about Eclypses, visit www.eclypses.com

