New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs" or the "Subsidiary) has secured an annual multi-service contract with the global leader in premium audio storytelling (i.e. podcasts, audiobooks, etc.). This key account client is a subsidiary of a multinational technology leader that is Nasdaq listed with a market capital of US $1.1 trillion. The agreements includes four prolific new title launch studies and a one (1) year PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contract with a total value of nearly $1,000,000 (with options for contract renewal).

Engagement Labs has nurtured this long-term key account relationship from the proof-of-concept study level to this current seven figure renewable annual PaaS services agreement. This leading digital audio content provider is now leveraging the TotalSocial® platform's authority in delivering valuable data and analytics that empower, validate and inform the brand initiatives of Fortune 100 clients while support forecasting acquisition, sales and marketing goals to maintain a global leadership position.

This contract extension is an example of the continued diversification of Fortune 100 level clients under DGTL management which now includes gaming, over-the-top (OTT) companies, streaming, global news, digital and entertainment media brands, top CPG conglomerates and broadcast television channels. The contracts encompass various content campaigns and industry events through tracking and social engagement evaluations, and the use of the pervasive TotalSocial® platform for 'always on' analytics of this clients globally recognized brand (via both qualitative offline and quantitative online data analysis).

Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc. Steven Brown reports that, "We are thrilled to extend our long-term relationship with this world-class client. The fact that one of the largest digital audio content brands in the world has chosen our proprietary data analytics processes speaks volumes about the power of the TotalSocial® platform. Media and entertainment are highly conversational spaces. In order to be successful in this environment it is vital to know how to cut through the noise and position and maintain cultural relevance by identifying and refining key topics and datasets that drive users to interact while inciting quality engagement. This seven-figure contract was earned through consistently providing high quality data and insights that empower our client's ability to innovate and develop their core programming while highlighting well-crafted storytelling, growing their user base, and maximizing retention and usage."

TotalSocial® is a robust social data analytics PaaS (platform-as-a-service) that specializes in analyzing, measuring and scoring the effectiveness of digital brand, media and marketing spend. The TotalSocial® platform empowers brands to find new ways to connect more effectively with targeted consumers. As DGTL's flagship, Engagement Labs plans to expand product and service offerings to provide full-service content, data analytics and distribution solutions in the social media marketing technologies category.

In closing, DGTL will be hosting a video webinar on Wednesday July 6th, 2022, which will include a CEO update on the Company and its current operations and future business interests. The participant details for this meeting are listed below. Availability is limited. Register in advance to secure participation.

DGTL CEO Update

July 6th, 2022, 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting via the link below.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpdO2tpjkrE9SXqxzeWGtson8BaIOSH3LK

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software and services companies. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) companies entering a rapid growth stage within the sectors of social media, gaming, streaming, OTT and others. In doing so, DGTL is seeking to build full-service operating business lines in each sector complete with content, analytics and distribution solutions. DGTL is seeking new accretive M&A opportunities via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of enterprise level clients. Engagement Labs Inc. will expand product and service offerings to include strategy, execution, measurement and distribution solutions to serve DGTL's Fortune 100 clients as a full-service social media platform. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

*All currencies in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

